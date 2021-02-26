Ohio distracted driving crackdown proposal gets pulled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have pulled Gov. Mike DeWine’s crackdown on distracted driving from the state transportation budget.

Under current law police need another reason to pull drivers over, such as speeding, before a distracted driving ticket can be issued.

DeWine wants the action made a primary driving offense, meaning police don’t need another reason to pull drivers over first.

There’s no good reason to watch videos, take photos, or use apps while driving a car, yet Ohio’s laws don’t prohibit this dangerous behavior. #HandsFreeOhio will strengthen our laws and prevent deadly crashes on our roads. Learn more ➡ https://t.co/2mM9oWfrPi pic.twitter.com/5csg8V6ueT — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 22, 2021

DeWine, a Republican, included the measure in the budget but fellow GOP lawmakers on the House Finance Committee removed it Thursday.

House Finance Chairman Scott Oeslager, a Canton Republican, said lawmakers didn’t want to deal with a criminal law issue in the funding proposal.