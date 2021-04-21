Ohio Republicans introduce bill aimed to rename Mosquito Lake State Park after Donald Trump

FILE- In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo then President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally, in Lebanon, Ohio. A GOP-backed bill introduced Monday, April 20, 2021, would change the name of a state park to honor Trump. The House bill primarily sponsored by freshmen Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (AP/WJW) — A GOP-backed bill introduced in the Ohio House on Monday aims to change the name of Trumbull County state park to honor former President Donald Trump.

The bill primarily sponsored by freshman State Rep. Mike Loychik would rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.

According to the legislation, the chief of the division of parks and watercraft would change the name of the state park and erect markers indicating its new name.

Our sister station WKBN says it would cost nearly $300,000 to change all the park signs to bear the former president’s name.

You can read the legislation, as introduced in the House, here:

David Batyk holds up a largemouth bass he caught at Mosquito Lake State Park near Cortland, Ohio, Friday, April 16, 2021. (R. Michael Semple/Tribune Chronicle via AP)

Mosquito Lake State Park is located in Cortland. It is home to more than 7,000 acres and one of the largest lakes in the state.

Loychik initially announced his plans for the bill in mid-March. He said at that time that the legislation would “recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state.” He also cited that Trump received a “unprecedented and astounding support” across Trumbull County and that the “former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio.”

Loychik’s initial proposal resulted in a wave of criticism from Democratic colleagues, who believe there are more pressing issues for the House to focus on.