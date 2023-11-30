CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man, convicted of torturing a woman and then stuffing her into a small plastic container, learned his fate on Thursday.

The victim, who miraculously survived after being rescued by two police officers, spoke at the sentencing hearing for 31-year-old Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr.

During the hearing, prosecutors called the crime, committed by Edmond-Geiger at his home on Cleveland’s West Side in early May, “cruel, barbaric and disturbing.”

The 60-year-old victim told the court via Zoom that she had considered Edmond-Geiger a friend, but he was convinced that she was to blame for some of his legal and family issues, and viciously attacked her.

“He may call it his house, but I call it the house of pain. During all of this, I was threatened as a snitch, a rat; told it was my fault for his situation,” she said.

She revealed that Edmond-Geiger used zip ties to bind her hands, tortured her for hours and then hit her over the head with a TV set.

“Once my neck was broken, I was picked up with a bear hug and drug up and down the stairs and from room to room,” she said.

She said what Edmond-Geiger did next convinced her that she would die a slow, agonizing death.

“Eventually this monster, without any sign of remorse, stuffed me in a 3-by-3 tote and closed the lid, which murdered my life as I knew it,” she said.

Authorities said the life of the victim was saved by two Cleveland police officers, who responded to a call for a welfare check at Edmond-Geiger’s home, heard the 31-year-old dragging the plastic container across the floor of his enclosed porch, and then heard the 60-year-old moaning in pain.

Even though she had been rescued, the victim was left partially paralyzed. She suffered skull fractures and was in a coma for a week.

In October, Edmond-Geiger pleaded guilty to charges that include felonious assault, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

The injuries suffered by the victim are so severe that she is now being treated in a long-term nursing facility.

She urged the court to hand down a punishment that will protect society from Edmond-Geiger.

“My biggest fear is that he will do this to someone else — someone not as strong or lucky as me,” she said.

Judge Hollie Gallagher then sentenced Edmond-Geiger to 16 to 20 years in prison.