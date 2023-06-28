Editor’s Note: The details of this story are disturbing.

BRONX, New York (WJW) – A couple in New York faces multiple charges for allegedly imprisoning and endangering two girls, ages 3 and 4.

According to the Bronx district attorney, the daughters belonged to the woman and were found locked in a room naked, bruised and eating a foam mattress.

“The defendants allegedly kept these little girls in a house of horrors,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark is quoted in a news release.

The couple was squatting in the apartment, police say. Officers were at the apartment in May for the couple’s removal.

That’s when they found the children.

According to a press release, officers kicked in a bedroom door that had been tied shut. They found the two girls naked and bruised on a mattress on the floor. There were feces, dirty diapers and garbage throughout the room, the press release states.

“One officer observed the children to be eating pieces of the mattress,” according to the press release.

A nurse’s examination of the children found significant bruising and marks in various stages of healing, as well as rashes throughout their bodies. They also had difficulties walking, standing and speaking.

“The situation is beyond the pale,” Clark said.

Stephanie Grabowski, 40, and Mark Russell, 45, were indicted Tuesday on two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree burglary, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Grabowski additionally was indicted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping for conduct at the apartment, although prosecutors didn’t reveal further details about the charge.