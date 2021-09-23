House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed four advisers and associates to former President Donald Trump who were in contact with him as hundreds of his followers violently broke into the building and tried to overturn his defeat.

The subpoenas were for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon.

The subpoenas are a significant escalation for the panel, which plans to begin its first closed-door witness interviews in the coming weeks after sorting through thousands of pages of documents the committee requested from federal agencies and social media companies. The goal is to provide a complete accounting of what went wrong when the Trump loyalists quickly overwhelmed police and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory — and to prevent anything like it from ever happening again.