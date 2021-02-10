House Democrats use rally footage to argue incitement in Trump impeachment trial

**Watch footage of the Capitol riot in the video above**

WASHINGTON (WJW) — House Democrats are showing video footage of Donald Trump’s supporters knocking down fences and fighting with police and pairing it with audio of officers making radio calls begging for backup.

Prosecutors at Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday played police radio traffic in which officers described multiple injured officers, said “they’re throwing metal poles at us” and called for immediate reinforcements.

After playing increasingly desperate calls from police, Democrats showed footage of rioters breaking down windows with a riot shield to climb into the Capitol.

A never-before-seen security video from inside the Capitol shows rioters using a wooden beam to break windows and climb into the building.

The first man climbing into the building was carrying a baseball bat and wearing body armor and is followed by a stream of people climbing through windows.