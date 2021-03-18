House collapses as firefighters battle flames in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The cause of a house fire in East Cleveland will be investigated Thursday after crews from multiple municipalities were called in to fight a fire that rekindled.

The fire broke out in the 13300 block of Forest Hill Ave. around 3 a.m. a second time.

Firefighters had fought a fire at the home earlier Wednesday.

Roads were closed in the area as firefighters from East Cleveland and neighboring fire departments battled flames.

Several parts of the home collapsed during the fire fight.

No one was hurt.