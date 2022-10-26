(WJW) — After 35 straight drawings without a winner, Powerball has amassed the eighth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — and someone could hit it tonight.

No winning tickets were sold for Monday’s Powerball drawing. Its grand prize has now surged to $700 million, according to the Powerball website. That’s $335.7 million in cash.

It’s the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot of all time and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The next drawing is Wednesday, Oct. 26. You can watch the drawings live here. Drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. More than 1 million tickets sold for Monday’s drawing won cash prizes totaling $13.7 million, according to Powerball.

Monday’s winning numbers were 18-23-35-45-54, with a Powerball number of 16.

Odds of matching all the numbers to win the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the website. Odds of matching just the five white balls for the $1 million prize are 1 in 11.7 million.