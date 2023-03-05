Editor’s note: Watch previously aired video above for more on Camp Jeep at the auto show

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Auto Show is wrapping up on Sunday but not before giving away a 2-year lease on a 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

At 4 p.m., 10 eligible finalists will test their luck live at the show when using randomly selected keys to start a black Giulia.

One finalist per day of the show was randomly selected after entering the contest at the Official Vehicle Giveaway booth.

The last finalist for the giveaway will be drawn at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Those 10 finalists are invited back with their friends and family at 4 p.m. to try their keys in order by entry date.

Good luck to the finalists!