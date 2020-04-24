Hotels light up with hearts for healthcare workers in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Hilton and Marriott in downtown Cleveland are showing their support for healthcare workers.

They’ve joined hotels around the world in lighting up vacant rooms in the shape of a heart.

Cleveland Marriott said in a social media post, “Until we travel again, love shines bright over Cleveland.”

According to USA Today, about 80% of hotel rooms across the country are empty.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law last month does have money for hotels.

According to STR, a firm that analyzes hotel data, showed Oahu has taken the biggest hit.

Hotel occupancy is down 90%, with just 7% of Oahu rooms filled.









