(WJW) – Many are waking up to wet roads, and a few areas of patchy fog are possible after storms swept through the area Wednesday night.

Another warm day is on tap, but with less haze, a smaller storm threat, and more sunshine.

Highs today are expected to reach 88°.

Friday: Heat advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties between 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Temperatures could feel anywhere from 100-104°.

Friday afternoon pop-up storms are possible, and into Saturday morning.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Some areas picked up more than 3 inches of rain Wednesday evening.

Above are the rain totals for the month of July so far.