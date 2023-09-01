(WJW) -It’s a cool start to Friday. Clear skies and calm winds helped temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s this morning.

Slightly warmer along the water. No worries about your morning commute other than sun glare.

Labor Day Weekend looks good!

Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity.

Heading into September humidity increases. The upper 80’s will feel more like the low 90’s into Labor Day.

We might actually hit 90° a couple of days! Sunny, dry, and hot for the unofficial end of summer.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Meteorological Fall begins today. Hopefully, this season won’t be as soggy as the summer.

Cleveland had its 3rd wettest summer on record! Here are the stats:

After a record “wet” summer and August Rainfall forecast: The next chance of a few showers is Wednesday night into Thursday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

