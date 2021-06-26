LIVE: Hot, muggy and chance of storms? See the latest risk

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weather is “lookin’ up” but so is the temperature and the humidity. Definitely more of a summery pattern.

Pool, beach, lake evening? Absolutely! Small risk of a stray shower/storm. Very small! Head to the waters to stay cool. Sunday is going to be another hot and muggy day!

Saturday night: Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid-70s

Sunday: Mainly dry with lots of sunshine to start. A slim chance (20-30%) of showers and storms later in the day (especially west of I-71). We may make a run for 90F for the 1st time this year! The humidity is going to be tropical feeling. Another great day to head to the pool or Lake!

