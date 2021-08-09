Hot dog! PETA calls for vegan dog to join Cleveland Indians mascot lineup

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The hot dogs Onion, Ketchup and Mustard have been entertaining Cleveland baseball fans for years with their ridiculous derby antics.

But if People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has its way, another hot dog mascot could soon join that lineup (which, it must be reported, also includes Bacon from time to time).

As the Cleveland Indians are officially changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians next season, the animal rights group is now reportedly petitioning general manager Mike Chernoff to “continue the spirit of inclusivity” and add a vegan dog mascot to the derby.

“Pigs, cows, and turkeys used for hot dogs value their lives and don’t deserve to become a stadium snack, so let’s go to bat for them,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA hopes the team will introduce a delightful vegan wiener in a win for animals, the environment, and the health of its fans.”

PETA noted that Progressive Field ranked among its 10 vegan-friendly ballparks in 2019, and that meat-free dogs are already sold at the stadium.

The organization said it would not only pay for the costume for the team, it would also buy veggie dogs for Cleveland baseball players if the team decided to add a new dog.

