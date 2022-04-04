AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – Hot Dog Heaven reopened in Amherst Monday in a new building.

The fan-favorite eatery was burned in a fire in September of 2020.

The day after the fire, the owner said they would rebuild.

September 2020, FOX 8 photo

That became a reality Monday, just 19 months later.

“Hot Dog Heaven is so much more than a little restaurant…Hot Dog Heaven has become ingrained in the very fabric of what makes Amherst the hometown that it is,” the owner wrote on Facebook after the fire.

“Hot Dog Heaven is a place where memories were made, first jobs were had and families come together…the tradition will live on.”

The pictures and memorabilia were also lost in the fire.

They’ve been collecting pictures and uniforms for the display wall during the rebuilding process.

The restaurant has been in operation since 1976.

The old building was torn down after the fire. The new building is right there where the previous one once stood.