(WJW) – Hot, hot, hot today! Temperatures will climb into the 90s this afternoon but feel like the triple digits at times.

A Heat Advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday with an Air Quality Alert for a few counties until midnight.

Hot and humid with the chance for strong to severe storms Friday evening.

A few scattered showers/storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. There is a better chance for a widespread cluster of strong to severe storms tonight.

Damaging winds and flooding are the main risks. Large hail and an isolated tornado risk cannot be ruled out.

Timeframe: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday into Saturday.

A few lingering showers Saturday early morning. We will have the chance for a few general thunderstorms Saturday afternoon as this system finally moves out of the region.

A bit “cooler” with temperatures in the low 80s.

Severe weather is not expected Saturday.

Sunday looks like the “pick day” of the weekend with temperatures in the 70s and quiet conditions.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Rain totals for the month of July so far:

