LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Residents at a luxury apartment complex are beyond frustrated by the fact they have had no air conditioning for almost three weeks.

“Hot and bothered, I would say,” resident Tony Prusak said. “Frustrated mentally, physically. I just want this nightmare to be over with.”

Prusak said the temperature inside of his Center North luxury apartment has been in the 80s for 20 days and counting. He’s doing all he can to stay cool, but he feels this situation is dragging out for far too long.

“It’s 83 degrees in my unit right now, so it’s hot,” he said. “And many people here work from home and they also have pets. So it’s been tough on the pet owners as well.”

The air conditioning has been out due to an issue with the motherboard in a chiller unit. Residents said before this outage, the building was often too cold.

One of the biggest concerns is the impact it is having on pets.

“He’s very hot. I have to make sure there’s a fan on him at all times because it’s hot,” resident Yasmeen said. She didn’t want her last name in this story.

Yasmeen said she’s finding excuses to get out of her apartment due to the heat, but her sleep schedule is being impacted the most.

“I can’t sleep in my room right now because my room is the worst. It feels like a sauna,” she said.

Couple Ashley Austin and Shuaib Rasheed said the heat is impacting every single apartment function.

“You gotta take cold showers. You can barely cook. We’re eating out a lot because you don’t want to turn on the stove because it’s too hot,” Rasheed said.

FOX 8 News reached out to Premiere Property Management for an update on the repair status, but they did not respond. Residents said they have received a two-week rent credit to offset the inconvenience.

Residents also shared that an update was sent out on Thursday with plans for an alternate remedy to the issue. Premiere plans to install a temporary unit on Monday or Tuesday, but residents feel another four or five days without A/C is far too long.

“We literally are considering vacating because this is crazy,” Austin said. “This is unacceptable. I can’t take it anymore.”