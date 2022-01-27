Hospitalizations drop 25% in Ohio, still a ‘long way to go’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) shared new information about the omicron outbreak across the state in a press conference Thursday.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says hospitalizations have dropped 25% in two weeks.
While the decrease is something to celebrate, Ohio hit record hospitalizations on Jan. 10, Vanderhoff says.
Currently, 5,004 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association.
It is still high for a healthcare system that has been stretched thin, but OHA data shows cases are down in every age group.
Northeast Ohio saw its omicron peak; now there are signs in Central Ohio the same is happening there.
Other parts of the state are not out of the woods yet.
But Dr. Vanderhoff issued a warning to residents.
“Even when omicron does finally peak in all parts of Ohio, we are still going to be a long way from the much lower levels that we were seeing last spring and summer. Make no mistake, case numbers remain – in all parts of Ohio – incredibly high,” he said.
Transmission is still considered high by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) metrics.
“This shows that we have a very, very long way to go before we’re back to where we were early in the summer,” Vanderhoff shared.
According to ODH, there were points in July when the 7-day average for percent positive tests was under 2%.
Currently, the percent positive is around 26%.