Hospitalizations drop 25% in Ohio, still a ‘long way to go’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) shared new information about the omicron outbreak across the state in a press conference Thursday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says hospitalizations have dropped 25% in two weeks.

While the decrease is something to celebrate, Ohio hit record hospitalizations on Jan. 10, Vanderhoff says.

“Even when omicron does finally peak in all parts of Ohio, we are still going to be a long way from the much lower levels that we were seeing last spring and summer.” Dr. bruce vanderhoff

Currently, 5,004 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the Ohio Hospital Association.

It is still high for a healthcare system that has been stretched thin, but OHA data shows cases are down in every age group.

Northeast Ohio saw its omicron peak; now there are signs in Central Ohio the same is happening there.

Other parts of the state are not out of the woods yet.

Courtesy: CDC

But Dr. Vanderhoff issued a warning to residents.

“Even when omicron does finally peak in all parts of Ohio, we are still going to be a long way from the much lower levels that we were seeing last spring and summer. Make no mistake, case numbers remain – in all parts of Ohio – incredibly high,” he said.

Transmission is still considered high by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) metrics.

“This shows that we have a very, very long way to go before we’re back to where we were early in the summer,” Vanderhoff shared.

According to ODH, there were points in July when the 7-day average for percent positive tests was under 2%.

Currently, the percent positive is around 26%.