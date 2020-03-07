Hospital waives medical fees for tornado victims in Tennessee

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Residents are continuing to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ravaged several communities, including Nashville on March 3.

Volunteers from all over have offered food, clothing and other donations to help people get back on their feet. Other organizations are also doing their part.

According to WBIR, Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced that it will waive any out-of-pocket medical fees for victims who were hurt.

Officials say the death toll has risen to 25. Among the dead are at least five children. Funeral arrangements are now being planned.

Continuing coverage, here.