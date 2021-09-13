Hospital to stop delivering babies after nurses quit rather than get vaccines

LOWVILLE, New York (WJW) — A hospital in New York will stop delivering babies this month after too many workers in the maternity unit resigned over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

WWNY reports Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer said the hospital will stop delivering babies starting Sept. 24.

“If we pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” he said. “We are not alone. There are thousands of positions that are open north of the thruway.”

Cayer said six workers in the maternity unit resigned rather than get vaccinated. Seven others are undecided.