AKRON (WJW) — When most people have a dream come true, it involves a trip to Disney World, or a one-on-one with a celebrity or athlete. But in this case, we’re talking about a humble woman who just wanted to revisit a place that had a huge impact on her life: the Akron Zoo.

Sandy Delaria started volunteering at the zoo in 2001. For 22 years, she did everything from organizing fundraisers to visiting with the animals, to greeting visitors as they walked through the gate.

Now in a wheelchair, Sandy’s life is different. A patient of Suncrest Hospice, it’s clear her heart still belongs to the zoo.

“In her room, she doesn’t have photos of people,” said Sarah Kost, Director of Sales and Marketing for Suncrest Hospice. “It’s all photos of the big cats and the grizzly bears, because she actually helped raise them.”

As part of its ‘Days of Caring,’ the Suncrest staff contacted the Akron Zoo to see if they could get tickets or some sort of wheelchair-accessible tour for Sandy. But when zoo staff learned it was for Sandy, they upped their game.

“When I read it was Sandy coming, I was like holy moly! Sandy is so special to everyone in the zoo. Everyone knows Sandy,” said Shelley Orloski, Career Pathways manager with the Akron Zoo. “Everyone was like, ‘let me check my schedule! Let me clear my schedule!’ Anything for Sandy.”

Sandy’s friends stepped up to create a day she’d never forget.

This week, Sandy and some friends from assisted living got a special “behind the scenes” tour. Chauffeured by the zoo’s CEO, Sandy took a golf cart ride to stations throughout the zoo to visit people and animals she hadn’t seen in years.

Each stop featured a family reunion full of hugs and photos, and a chance for Sandy to see pieces of the zoo she helped build from the ground up, including a look-out window at the lion exhibit, donated by Sandy and her family.

The day was a bittersweet trip down memory lane, making Sandy feel loved, but longing for the past.

“I love all the people here. I just wish I could come back again,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I used to be the greeter in the welcome center. I’d come here three or four times a week. I can’t do any of that anymore. ‘Welcome to the Akron Zoo!’ That’s what I’d say and I’d hold the door open for them.”

As the day wrapped up, Sandy’s zoo friends presented her with a poster signed by each of them, and a quilt made from t-shirts of all the events Sandy helped organize.

No matter where she is, Sandy made it clear her heart will forever belong to the Akron Zoo.

“I’ll always be a kid at heart. Always will. Always will.”