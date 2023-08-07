ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Troopers are investigating after a vehicle hit a horse-drawn buggy and then took off from the scene in Orange Township Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on State Route 58.

Courtesy: Ashland County Ohio News

According to the release, the buggy was heading south on SR-58 when it was rear-ended by a vehicle heading in the same direction.

The vehicle then fled the scene, the release said.

The buggy was left heavily damaged, but no one was injured in the crash, according to the release.

The horse pulling the buggy ran off from the scene with the frame and wheels still attached, however, the horse was later found and did not appear to be injured.

According to the release, authorities determined that the buggy did not have appropriate lighting at the time of the crash as it only had two lanterns and reflective tape on the rear.