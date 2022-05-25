CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Each time there is a mass school shooting in the United States, it often brings back painful memories for people in one Northeast Ohio community.

Six students were shot, three killed in a shooting at Chardon High school in February 2012.

Students who attended Chardon High School at the time have long graduated, but news of a mass school shooting can’t help but bring back memories.

Some of the teachers and coaches who are still at the school are impacted as well, and tell us they are actively making some steps toward positive change.

“The first thing you think about is our families that lost loved ones, so what pain this brings back to them,” said coach Frank Hall.

News of a mass school shooting in Texas this week brings back painful memories to people like Frank Hall and many in the Chardon community.

Hall, an assistant football coach and educational aide was hailed a hero for chasing a teenage gunman out of the cafeteria in February of 2012, after he had shot six students, three of them fatally.

“If you don’t have a mental health expert in your school, then you need to re-evaluate what you’re doing in your school … I encourage parents to actively engage their school board and superintendent to make sure they have these things in their school,” Hall told FOX 8 by phone.

Since the shooting, Hall has established the Coach Hall Foundation, an effort to curb the violence plaguing school districts. Hall returned to Chardon High, after briefly leaving for another job in Northeast Ohio.

“We go out and fight for school safety, we passed legislation in the statehouse, House Bill 318 and what 318 does is it lays out the training that each SRO, school resource officer in each school training that they need … adolescent behavior, adolescent mental health,” Hall said.

“I think the best thing we can do is put school resource officers in every school in the United States,” said Tim Armelli.

Coach Tim Armelli retired from Chardon schools last April after spending decades as a health and physical education teacher. He left out seconds before the Chardon shooting began, but says whenever another community experiences a similar tragedy … it hurts.

“It’s a horrific event, that just stays with you all the time and unfortunately in our country, Chardon is not the only one feeling the pain for the people of Texas … there’s hundreds of schools now,” Armelli said.

“As a nation, we need to put R and D away, red and blue and we need to figure out the best answer to make sure our children go to school and come home safe every day,” said coach Hall.