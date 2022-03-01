‘Horrible’: Parents of Gabby Petito warn supporters of scammers ‘trying to make money’ off tragedy

**For previous coverage of this story, watch below.

(WJW) — The parents of Gabby Petito are claiming scammers are trying to profit off the foundation they created in their daughter’s name.

Nichole Schmidt, and her father, Joe Petito, created the Gabby Petito Foundation to bring awareness to other missing persons across the nation and to help their families find them after their daughter was found dead in Wyoming in September.

Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned home without her. Laundrie later was found dead, and the FBI said a notebook found near his remains included a confession that he killed Petito.

A post on the Gabby Petito Foundation Facebook page dated Feb. 26 said “there are many people out there trying to make money off of this, which is horrible.”

“They are also claiming to take donations for our foundation, know that that is not us,” it went on to say. “This link is the only official website in our store is here as well. Our store will be linking some of our products to Amazon and maybe Etsy as well, it will always link back to our site.

The online store sells products like bracelets and signs.

According to the foundation website, the organization’s mission is to: “…address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies.

We wish to turn our personal tragedy into a positive. It is our hope that Gabby’s foundation will bring these important issues into the forefront of the public eye to the benefit of all our communities.”