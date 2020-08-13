Horizon League joins others in postponing fall sports due to coronavirus pandemic

*Watch our report above on the MAC football season being canceled.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Horizon League is joining others in postponing sports competition for the fall season due to COVID-19.

According to the league’s website, the decision impacts all sports that compete in the fall for both their champion season and for their non-championship segment.

“A decision on whether fall sport competition can take place in the spring will be determined by the Board and Council at a later date. Individual institutions will make decisions regarding training, practice and recruiting in accordance with NCAA regulations, state and institutional guidelines,” officials noted.



Cleveland State University, who is a part of the league, issued the following statement from their Director of Athletics Scott Garrett:

“While we share in the immense disappointment felt by our coaches, staff, and student-athletes in cross country, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer, we do hope to be able to deliver them competitive opportunities in the spring, pending review of upcoming NCAA eligibility and championship decisions in the next couple of weeks, as well as continued guidance from medical experts. Our staff will welcome CSU student-athletes across all 18 sport programs back to campus for the start of the academic year on August 24 and we will turn our focus to supporting each of them in their academic pursuits, while creating a path for a safe return to training and practice across our winter sports later this semester.”

