CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals an intruder shut down the main radar station for Hopkins Airport, but the FAA didn’t call police until the morning after it happened.

A report shows a 14-hour delay, which led us to ask about that gap.

Cleveland police body camera video shows officers responding Thanksgiving morning to a break-in at the main FAA radar tower.

A report reveals police had just been called, but the incident happened the evening before.

The police video shows FAA employees telling officers, “Looks like somebody broke in and took some wires out.”

“We’re speculating… probably jumped over (the fence). Looks like they pulled the wiring out of a sensor here (the gate). Then, they made their way upstairs,” employees went on to say.

It all goes back to what happened the night before Thanksgiving at Hopkins Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Isaac Woolley drove through a fence out onto the runway. That shut down the entire airport for a time on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Investigators later determined Woolley also had damaged the radar system, knocking out the power.

But, again, the police video shows the FAA didn’t call police to the radar tower until the morning after the break-in.

The video shows police also ask, “Anything missing inside?”

“Upstairs on the deck about 4 cables yanked out,” a man at the scene responded. “Happened about an hour before that airfield incident.”

Federal court records show Hopkins even had to go to a back-up radar system because of the vandalism.

So, we asked the FAA why police were not called right away. The FAA sent a statement that didn’t answer the question.

“Radar coverage and regular air traffic services continued during and after the trespassing incident. FAA technicians repaired the damage the next morning. Please reach out to local law enforcement for more information,” the statement said.

We sent a follow-up request asking once more about the delay in calling police. We did not immediately hear back.

Woolley now faces federal charges for driving onto the runway, knocking out the radar and carrying out two carjackings.

But, last month, the court said Woolley should get a mental health evaluation. That report is not back yet, so the case is on hold for now.

We will update this story if we get a response to our follow-up FAA inquiry.