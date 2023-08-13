*Above video is a recent and unrelated story about another man who caused a disturbance at Hopkins*

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Just before sunrise Sunday a person got inside the fence line at Hopkins International Airport according to airport officials.

That led to all flights being halted starting at 6 a.m. during the breach of security incident they added.

Airport officials said the suspect was “immediately apprehended.”

All planes were grounded for two hours and flights resumed by 8 a.m. officials said.

You can read the official statement on the incident from Hopkins’ officials below.