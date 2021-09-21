Hopkins Airport stages disaster scene to prepare in case of emergency

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you saw what looked like a disaster scene at Hopkins Airport today, you’re eyes were not deceiving you. But you don’t need to be alarmed.

CLE Hopkins Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team staged a disaster exercise today to get prepared in case an emergency does happen.

At around 10 a.m., staged “victims,” wearing makeup made to look like injuries, could be seen exiting an airplane and lying on the ground crying for help.

ARFF workers then simulated rescue efforts as a way to practice and develop a plan that includes working together with multi-agency disaster response teams.

The team said: “This exercise is based on a progression of the CLE’s Airport Emergency Plan and is intended to serve as a training exercise that will help us assess our operational execution and policies, including industry best practices, community resources and professional emergency response operations.”