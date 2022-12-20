CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if you are headed to the airport, it’s also one of the busiest.

Dennis Kramer, the Interim Director of Hopkins Airport, says they are expecting about 415,000 passengers between December 16th and January 2nd. That is why their team is encouraging people to plan, get to the airport early and stay informed.

“Keeping an eye on your flight, what their website is saying. Also, making sure to check our website and our social media, we have a lot of good info there,” said Kramer.

Kramer says there are some weather concerns this weekend, which could play a factor in your flight’s status.

“The bigger concern for me is what it will do to the aviation network as a whole. This event looks like it will be pretty widespread throughout the country so it will have an effect on the aviation system,” explained Kramer.

However, Kramer feels their team will be ready to handle any weather-related issues on their end.

“We feel confident in our team and resources to make it’s a safe travel experience,” shared Kramer.

Another thing to note, what time you are arriving at the airport matters a lot.

“Our busiest times of the day are typically first thing in the morning between 5-9 am, then a rush at lunchtime and then early evening again,” said Kramer.