Honors for arrest after officer’s murder

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Officer Shane Bartek’s funeral.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Hours after a fallen Cleveland police officer was laid to rest Tuesday, the City of Richmond Heights honored officers and dispatchers for making an arrest in the case.

Police video from New Year’s Eve showed Richmond Heights police chasing a car stolen from Cleveland officer Shane Bartek when he was carjacked and murdered off-duty.

Richmond Heights officers ultimately arrested a suspect in the car. He’s been charged with receiving stolen property.

His arrest led investigators to the suspected killer.

Tuesday, Richmond Hts. Mayor Kim Thomas presented resolutions acknowledging good police work under pressure to patrolmen Kevin Watts, Sean Lawlor, and Kevin Rodriguez.

Courtesy: Richmond Heights Police Department

The city also honored dispatchers involved in handling the police radio traffic.

Richmond Heights Police Lt. Denise DiBiase said, “In the end, good wins. This pursuit and arrest put all three of these brave officers at risk of serious injury or death.”

She added, “They were assisted by the strong performances of our communications team at the Chagrin Valley Dispatch.”

Top members of the Cleveland Division of Police also showed up to show their appreciation including the city’s acting chief, Deputy Chief of Police Dornat “Wayne” Drummond.

Anthony Butler, Jr. is facing charges tied to running from police and having the Cleveland officer’s stolen car.

Tamara McLoyd has been indicted for the carjacking and murder.