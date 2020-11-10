Honoring Veterans 2020: Share your photos of military men and women

Honoring my dad, John W. Smith, US US Army Sergeant (E-5) and Vietnam Veteran, and the most humble man I know.

This photo is from a local newspaper that posted all five brothers who served during World War II Lee died in service in all the rest have passed on but we still think of them often & especially every Veterans Day. Jim was my father.

Veterans day

US Army veteran combat unit

My husband Scott D’Amore Navy Veteran Thank you to ALL that have serve and their sacrifices

Carolyn Lee, the wife of the late Trefus P. Lee of Cleveland, Ohio, wishes to recognize the selfless service of her three sons to our country. Darryl Lee enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served from 1978 until 1982 as an Aviation Operations Technician and was stationed in El Toro Marine Base, California, and Okinawa, Japan. Darryl resides in Shaker Heights, Ohio. His son, Raymond Lee, served five years in the Army National Guard. He, his wife, Carissa, and their children call Spokane, Washington home. Trefus Lee enlisted in the United States Army in 1983 as an Aircraft Armament Repairer. He was stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; Ft. Eustis, Virginia (three tours); Hanau, Germany; Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri; Hunter Army Air Field, Georgia; Ft. Hood, Texas; Ansbach, Germany (two tours); Wheeler Army Air Base, Hawaii; San Antonio, Texas; and he deployed to FOB Speicher, Iraq (two tours); Balad, Iraq; and FOB Wolverine, Afghanistan. After over 31 years of Active Duty service, Trefus retired at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He and his wife, Florenza, reside in Hampton, Virginia; their two daughters, Jessica and Melissa, call Honolulu, Hawaii, home. David Lee enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served from 1986 until 1995. David was assigned to Grissom Air Force Base, Indiana; Hurlbut Field, Florida; Kunsan Air Force Base, Korea; Kaden’s Air Force Base, Okinawa Japan, and deployed in 2011 and 2012 to King Fad Air Force Base, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar Air Force Base, Qatar. In total, he served for 11 years. David, his wife, Jackquline, and daughters, Nevaeh, Nylah, and Naomi, reside in Streetsboro, Ohio. Carolyn is incredibly proud of their service and would like to recognize them on Veterans Day for the sacrifice they and their families have made for our country. The submitter of the article: Florenza Lee Phone number: 808-224-1169 Email address: Contact@florenza.org

