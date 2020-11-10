Honoring Veterans 2020: Share your photos of military men and women

We are celebrating the country’s military men and women on Veterans Day.
Did you serve our country? Or is there someone else you want to honor?
Share your photos by hitting ‘submit’ below, or email to tips@fox8.com.
Make sure to include names, ranks and any special information about those in your photos! Their photos and stories could be featured on Fox 8 News and on Fox 8’s social media pages.
