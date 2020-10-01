Honoring those who are battling, passed away from or survived breast cancer

News

  • Courtesy of Getty Images

CLEVELAND (WJW) — October 1 marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and FOX 8 is honoring those who are battling, survived or passed away from breast cancer.

You can help us by submitting a photo of your loved one to our online gallery. Be sure to include their name and a brief description. The submission box is down below.

According to BreastCancer.org, besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women.

In 2020, it’s estimated that about 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women will be breast cancers.

