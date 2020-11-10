Honoring Our Brave: Full list of Veterans Day 2020 freebies, discounts

(WJW) — Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast Ohio will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

RESTAURANTS/OTHER

7-Eleven: Free coffee of any size for Veterans Advantage members.

Applebees: Contact your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your neighborhood. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.

Baker’s Square: Free Rise and Shine breakfast for veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11. All veterans and active duty members will also receive a 20 percent off the entire check coupon valid for their next visit.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active military personnel will get a free burger or flatbread of their choice Nov. 11.

Bibibop: All veterans and active duty military get a free bowl.

Big Boy: Veterans can pick up a voucher for a free future meal on Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House: Free Dr. Pepper and entrée up to $14.95 for active duty military and veterans on Monday, Nov. 11.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military will get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Bonefish Grill: Offers an ongoing 10 percent discount for service members, veterans and first responders.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active duty and military veterans can get 10 free boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military get a complimentary entrée and beverage on Nov. 11.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free calamari Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 with 10 percent off future visits.

Chili’s: Active duty and military veterans can get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Cici’s Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11.

Country Pride: A free meal on Nov. 11 for veterans and active military.

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Free build your own Grand Slam for veterans and military personnel on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’: Free donut on Nov. 11.

Eat’nPark: Veterans and their families get 10 percent off all month.

Einstein Bros.: Free hot or iced medium coffee on Nov. 11.

Famous Dave’s: Free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side for all military personnel on Nov. 11.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Military and veterans get a free lunch or dinner entree on Nov. 11 .

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Event will run from Nov. 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. Promotional cards for one free “thank you” meal will be distributed to any person who has served in the military.

Graeter’s: Free sunday for veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11.

Houlihan’s: Veterans, active duty military and military families get $10 off a $30 food purchase Nov. 11.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Twenty percent off on Nov. 11 for veterans and active military.

Krispy Creme: Military and veterans get one free donut and a small coffee on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars Pizza: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Macaroni Grill: Veterans and active military reieve a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti with military ID.

McDonald’s: Free Thank You Meal for veterans and active duty military Nov. 11.

Menchie’s: Six ounces of froyo free on Nov. 11 for veterans.

Outback Steakhouse: Ten percent Heros discount for the military every day. Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on Nov. 11.

Panera: Free You Pick Two starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Pilot Flying J: Free coffee and breakfast item on Nov. 11.

Punch Bowl Social: One hour of free activities for active duty military members and veterans on Nov. 11.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Any veteran or current military service member can get a free meal on Nov. 11. Offers vary by restaurant.

Red Robin: Free tavern double burger with steak fries for veterans and active military any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active duty get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11.

Sheetz: Free meal and car was for veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11.

Smokey Bones: Free dessert to military members on Nov. 11 and a 10 percent military discount every day.

Starbucks: Free coffee for veterans and military members on Nov. 11.

Travelcenters of America: Free meals for veterans at Country Pride, Iron Skillet or TA Petro locations on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo on Nov. 11.

Yard House: Commplimentary appetizer for veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11.

**Did we miss a discount or freebie? Email to tips@fox8.com with ‘Veterans Day Deal’ in the subject line.

