Honor military members on Armed Forces Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Today we are honoring those currently serving in the U.S. military.

May 15 is Armed Forces Day, which is always celebrated on the third Saturday of May.

Established by President Harry S. Truman, Armed Forces Day pays special tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces. According to Military Benefits, Truman wanted to establish a holiday in which Americans unite to honor the nation’s military heroes for their patriotic service.

Armed Forces Day also aims to educate the public and expand their knowledge of the military and the role military members play in the community.

The holiday celebrates all six branches of the military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and the Space Force, including the National Guard and Reserve components.

The first official Armed Forces Day occurred on May 20, 1950. President John F. Kennedy declared Armed Forces Day a national holiday in 1961.