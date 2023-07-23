LEVELAND (WJW) – After more than 20 years of advocacy from his family, fallen Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon is set to receive a highway dedication right in front of his alma mater St. Ignatius High School.

The unveiling is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 1911 W. 30th St, where it will be an emotional day for his family, especially his widow Grace Leon.

Officer Leon was killed in the line of duty while performing a routine traffic stop on June 25, 2000.

“This changed the direction of our lives for all of us,” Grace said.

Despite her family’s great loss, Grace said they try to focus on the good, more importantly what Wayne stood for.

“My children were really little when everything happened, they were 2, 4 and 5 when Wayne was killed,” she explained “This is unique because now they see it through a different set of eyes.”

For years, Grace has been pushing for a permanent memorial for her late husband, but those efforts have been met by roadblocks.

Photo courtesy Wayne Leon family

“Officer Leon’s name had been on the list to do a road naming for years and it just hadn’t happened,” Ohio State Sen. Nickie Antonio said.

Once Antonio met Grace, she knew she had to help.

“We were determined that this would happen,” Antonio said. “I have to say Grace was really determined to make sure that this happened as well, that we really honor his legacy.”

Now, this Monday Antonio and other local leaders will unveil the Officer Wayne Leon Memorial Highway, a stretch of Lorain Avenue in front of St. Ignatius High School.

“Just going to be a mixture of emotions, I guess,” Grace said. “Just so happy, so grateful, so sad and I think our hearts are going to be filled with gratitude mostly.”

Officer Leon graduated from St. Ignatius, and his family has a long history connection to the school, which is why it was chosen as the location for the memorial highway.

“St. Ignatius has been so kind from day one supporting this memorial highway,” Grace said.

Leon’s legacy also lives on through his family. His son Justin is a Cleveland Firefighter who wears his dad’s badge every day.

His son Nicolas serves in a civilian role with the Cleveland Federal Bureau of Investigation and his daughter Gabrielle is a social worker just like her mom.

Grace has complied a long and successful career as a crisis intervention specialist with Frontline Service and has received an award from the FBI for her efforts with the Traumatic Loss Response Team within the Cleveland Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

“It’s the fabric of our family,” Grace said. “I hope it makes Wayne proud, that’s all. We just move forward and hope someday when we see him again that he is proud.”

Grace said the highway dedication means so much and hopes it will help motivate the young men of St. Ignatius for years to come.

“I hope that’s just a constant reminder for the young men that attend St. Ignatius, what their motto is and what they should strive for,” Grace said. “I just hope it reflects the goodness of people and their willingness to sacrifice for their community.”