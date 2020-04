(WJW) – Honey Hut Ice Cream is looking to minimize contact between employees and customers so they can bring you delicious treats.

You can now place an order online for pickup so you don’t have to wait in line.

They’re doing a trial run for online orders Thursday and Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Cleveland Honey Hut location.

They’re offering a 10% discount on all online orders by using the code 10HHTEST.

Honey Hut Brunswick announced it was also available on DoorDash earlier this month.