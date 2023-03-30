Editor’s Note: The video above is about new mammogram guidelines.

(WJW) – Anna Cardwell, the daughter of “Mama” June Shannon and the sister of Alana Thompson “Honey Boo Boo,” has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January, according to PEOPLE.

According to the news outlet, the cancer was found in her liver, kidney and lung after Anna complained about stomach aches.

Anna reportedly went through her first round of chemotherapy last month.

Anna, 28, appeared on TLC’s ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ and later ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’

She is Shannon’s eldest daughter.

According to Cleveland Clinic, adrenal cancer is very rare. Doctors diagnose only about one case per 1 million people each year, the Clinic reports.

It’s unknown what causes it.

Anna is a mother to two children.