Honey Bee Bakery pays tribute to Dick Goddard with special woollybear cookies

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The tributes are continuing to pour in for our dear friend and beloved meteorologist Dick Goddard, who passed away on Tuesday.

Honey Bee Bakery in Medina decided to remember the animal advocate by creating a special woollybear cookie in his honor.

As many of you may know, Mr. G loved the fuzzy little creatures and was the founder of the FOX 8 Woollybear Festival in Vermilion.

The bakery said all of the proceeds from the delectable treats will be donated to the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

