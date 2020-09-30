Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in field, Lorain police report

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain police are investigating the homicide of a man reportedly found in a field after being shot twice over the weekend.

Police report responding to the 300 block of West 17th on Sunday, Sept. 27, after the man’s body was discovered there. Upon arrival, police and Life Care Rescue confirmed the man was dead.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old James Huff Jr., who had not been seen by his family since that day, police said.

The coroners office confirmed the man was shot twice, but police are not releasing any other information involved in the case.

Now police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with pertinent information regarding the incident is directed to call detectives at 440-204-2105.

