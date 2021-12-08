Homicide detectives investigating after man shot, killed in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to a home at the 1300 block of Diana Place Northwest around 12:45 p.m. for reports that someone had died.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 57-year-old man who looked to have been shot. Homicide detectives are reportedly now handling the case.

The victim’s identity is not being reported at this time so police can inform family. More details are to come, police said.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to call police at 330-649-5800.