STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Forget about Texas, everything is bigger in Strongsville! From the mall to the city itself, Strongsville covers 25 square miles, making it the largest of Cleveland’s suburbs.

They’re also not short of talent, as evident by one of Strongsville’s favorite sons, FOX 8’s PJ Ziegler.

He was live from the home of the Mustangs Friday afternoon to show us around Strongsville, where his TV career began.

Check it out in the video above.

PJ Ziegler, Hometown series