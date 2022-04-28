AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8’s own are taking a trip down memory lane, showing viewers places like where they went to school and where they worked their first jobs.

Long before LeBron James, there was another “kid from Akron.” This one, however, didn’t grow up to be a champion basketball player. He grew up to be Cleveland’s own “Anchorman.”

Although Gabe Spiegel is no stranger to Cleveland and the suburbs, he cut his teeth on the south side.

He shared more about his hometown from one of his favorite spots, Canal Park, which is the home of the Akron Rubber Ducks. Learn more in the video above.

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel

Gabe Spiegel