HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – If you head east of Cleveland, and we mean way east, you’ll eventually run into the small township of Huntsburg, Ohio.

It’s also where FOX 8’s own Elizabeth Noreika is from. She was there Wednesday evening to share some of her favorite memories growing up.

Check it out in the video above.

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series

Elizabeth Noreika, Hometown series