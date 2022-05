AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – What does Lebron James, Black Keys musician Dan Aurbach and the late astronaut Judith Resnik have in common? They were all born in Akron, Ohio.

The “Rubber City” is also home of FOX’s own meteorologist Dontae Jones.

He was live from Akron Monday evening to show us how the city has changed since he grew up there.

Dontae Jones, Hometown series