***Video above: Ottawa County storm damage***

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Homes were damaged, barns were destroyed and cattle were killed when a tornado that hit Ottawa County Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirmed.

After surveying the area Friday, NWS confirmed a EF-2 tornado touched down about three miles south of Oak Harbor around 6:49 p.m., as severe storms swept across northern Ohio.

According to the NWS, the path of the tornado was 3.45 miles long and 200 yards wide, with peak winds reaching about 130 miles per hour.

The tornado damaged five homes, with some having their roofs blown off. Seven barns were also destroyed.

No residents were injured, but NWS says up to 10 cattle were reportedly killed in the storm.

A NWS team previously confirmed a tornado touched down in the town of Nankin in rural Ashland County.