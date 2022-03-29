AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a 74-year-old man shot a teen intruder during a reported home invasion Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a home in the 700 block of Johnston Street just before 7:30 a.m.

According to the homeowner, a teen forced his way into the home and, during a confrontation, he shot the teen multiple times.

When officers arrived, the found the 16-year-old with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The homeowner wasn’t injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.