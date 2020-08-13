Homeowner finds intruder in house and detains her, Summit County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeowner in Green reported an intruder in the house.

According to a press release, on August 12 at around 2:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home on Graybill Road.

The homeowner said a woman entered the house and was found upstairs. The sheriff’s office said the homeowner detained the woman until authorities arrived.

The alleged intruder was identified as Emma M. Ryland, 29, of Akron. She was arrested, charged with burglary and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said it was determined that Ryland got into the home through an unlocked garage door and went through several rooms looking for items to steal.

