ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — School officials announced the sudden passing of Bre McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School in Ashland County.

McKean died due to a medical emergency during homecoming festivities before Friday night’s football game, according to a statement posted on the Mapleton Local School District website.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community,” the district said in part.

McKean was on the homecoming court, according to school officials. The Mapleton and South Central football game was suspended at halftime when the teams and student body were notified of “this tragic event,” the school district’s post stated.

Saturday night’s Homecoming Dance has been canceled, according to school officials who added that grief counselors will be available for students and staff Monday.

