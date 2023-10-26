*Attached video: Celebrities from Ohio

(WJW) – ‘Home Improvement’ Actor Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree after being arrested and charged with domestic violence in Oregon in 2020, Fox News reports.

Bryan, 42, will serve seven days in jail followed by probation as part of a negotiated resolution, which dismissed his second count of assault in the fourth degree, Fox News reports.

“The terms of the negotiated resolution included the dismissal of the second count and a stipulation to a ‘7D’ grid block on the Oregon felony sentencing guidelines, which calls for a presumptive 19 to 20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections,” Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa said in a statement, according to Fox News.

According to Fox News, Parosa said if Bryan does not live up to the obligations of his probation, he will be subject the 19 to 20 months of prison.

File photo of Zachery Ty Bryan at an event in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 13, 2016. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS)

Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon on October 16, 2020, after being accused of choking his girlfriend, according to TMZ. Bryan was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report.

Police say neighbors called authorities after a confrontation at an apartment complex. When law enforcement arrived, they found then-39-year-old Bryan sitting outside. He was reportedly arrested without incident.

Bryan will now receive a “downward dispositional departure” to 36 months of supervised probation, according to Fox News. He will also not be allowed to contact with the victim without his probation officer’s approval.

Bryan played Brad Taylor on “Home Improvement,” which aired on ABC from 1991-1999.

Zachary Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor & Taran Noah Smith (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Since the show went off the air, Bryan has appeared in a handful of movies including “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.”