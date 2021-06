CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland fire investigators will be looking into the cause of a fire that broke out around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Luther Ave. just west of E 55th St.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the vacant home when firefighters arrived.

Cleveland house fire Luther Ave

Firefighters took a defensive approach.

No firefighters were hurt during the 30-minute fight to get the flames under control.

The fire remains under investigation.